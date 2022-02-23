0

Traditionally, home equity can be "extracted" in a number of ways: cash-out refinances, HELOCs, or Home Equity Loans. All of these allow you to either directly or indirectly utilize the equity built up on a home. However, all of these mechanisms require a homeowner to be in good standing with their lender and, typically, have decent credit.

As a thought experiment, I wondered if there were any tools a homeowner could use if they could no longer make their mortgage payments, but had a substantial amount of equity. I'm picturing something like a "reverse-mortgage" - where the lender simply increases your mortgage amount in lieu of payments (up to a "safe" margin, like 80% of the home value - at which point they'd move to normal foreclosure procedures). Does this exist or are there any financial mechanisms like it?

  • Country would matter, different countries have different rules. But in general I'd assume that if you can't make the payments the bank would want to foreclose ASAP to mitigate the losses.
    – littleadv
    1 hour ago

