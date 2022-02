This question is relevant for people in USA only. I am trying to file Illinois state tax return online. I am a first time filer with Illinois (the system is supposed to work for first time filers.). When I fill my SSN as an identifier, it gives me an error shown in the screenshot. It is not a technical error as it is working for others and I have also tried different browsers and network and cleared chache. Is it some policy issue? Do I have to do something else before going at this page?