I'm assuming the interest compounds, meaning that it is calculated on the total value, not just the amount that you put in. If that's the case, then the formula would be:

400 * (1 + 0.00125) + 400 * (1 + 0.00125)^2 + 400 * (1 + 0.00125)^3 + 400 * (1 + 0.00125)^4 + 400 * (1 + 0.00125)^5 + 400 * (1 + 0.00125)^6 + 400 * (1 + 0.00125)^7 + 400 * (1 + 0.00125)^8 + 400 * (1 + 0.00125)^9 + 400 * (1 + 0.00125)^10 + 400 * (1 + 0.00125)^11 + 400 * (1 + 0.00125)^12

For example, the last term reflects the growth of the first 400 pounds, since it would compound 12 times:

400 * (1 + 0.00125) * (1 + 0.00125) * ...

To find the profit, you would subtract out the total contributions:

- 400 * 12

You could subtract out the contribution from each term, but arithmetically they would be the same.