I am intrigued to understand how the monthly saver accounts work. For instance, I have seen one where you have to put maximum 400 pounds a month for a period of 12 months and there is an interest of 1.5% (Lloyds bank). For an X amount or the maximum of 400 pounds, what would the profit be after the interest applying? Is the calculation below correct?
(400*0.00125)+(400*0.00125)*2+(400*0.00125)*3+(400*0.00125)*4+(400*0.00125)*5+(400*0.00125)*6+(400*0.00125)*7+(400*0.00125)*8+(400*0.00125)*9+(400*0.00125)*10+(400*0.00125)*11+(400*0.00125)*12
where 0.00125 is
1.5% / 12