I am intrigued to understand how the monthly saver accounts work. For instance, I have seen one where you have to put maximum 400 pounds a month for a period of 12 months and there is an interest of 1.5% (Lloyds bank). For an X amount or the maximum of 400 pounds, what would the profit be after the interest applying? Is the calculation below correct?

(400*0.00125)+(400*0.00125)*2+(400*0.00125)*3+(400*0.00125)*4+(400*0.00125)*5+(400*0.00125)*6+(400*0.00125)*7+(400*0.00125)*8+(400*0.00125)*9+(400*0.00125)*10+(400*0.00125)*11+(400*0.00125)*12

where 0.00125 is 1.5% / 12

I'm assuming the interest compounds, meaning that it is calculated on the total value, not just the amount that you put in. If that's the case, then the formula would be:

400 * (1 + 0.00125)    +
400 * (1 + 0.00125)^2  +
400 * (1 + 0.00125)^3  +
400 * (1 + 0.00125)^4  +
400 * (1 + 0.00125)^5  +
400 * (1 + 0.00125)^6  +
400 * (1 + 0.00125)^7  +
400 * (1 + 0.00125)^8  +
400 * (1 + 0.00125)^9  +
400 * (1 + 0.00125)^10 +
400 * (1 + 0.00125)^11 +
400 * (1 + 0.00125)^12

For example, the last term reflects the growth of the first 400 pounds, since it would compound 12 times:

400 * (1 + 0.00125) * (1 + 0.00125) * ...

To find the profit, you would subtract out the total contributions:

- 400 * 12

You could subtract out the contribution from each term, but arithmetically they would be the same.

If you want to verify the calculation, the Monthly Savings Calculator gives an ending account balance of 4,839.18, for a profit of 39.18

