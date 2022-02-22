In the last years a lot of online broker firms have appeared that let you buy various financial products (shares of a stock, ETFs, CFDs etc.) for free: No fee is charged and no monthly subscription is charged either. Of course, it cannot truly be free, since there has to be some business model the broker is operating.

My questions is, what the common such business models are and how do they affect someone who is only interested in long-term investing (i.e. buying carefully selected stocks and ETFs using dollar-cost averaging and cashing out in 20-30 years time)?

I know only three ways that online broker make money:

they charge a premium for all kinds of features in their app, such as automatically buying a specific stock for the user when certain market conditions set in if you don't turn "unused" cash in your account into some financial products they will charge you for that they might have a contract with another hedge fund to buy certain financial products in a prioritized way from them (which are then sold at a slightly higher price).

None of these really affect someone who, as described above, has a long-term outlook.