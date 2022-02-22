Last year I received a six months research scholarship from DAAD within a collaboration with a Germany university. The total grant was around 21550 Euros. At the same time I was receiving my monthly wage from the USA.

A scholarship in Germany is tax free as well as in the USA, however, I am bit concerned because at the same time I had my salary. In this case is the scholarship tax free? Do I have to submit a tax declaration in Germany and pay the tax of 1907 Euros there, as my salary is taxed in the USA, and apply for "Foreign Earned Income Exclusion" in the USA? Or I just file my tax clearance in the USA?