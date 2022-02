investing.com says there are the following earnings dates of ZIVO.

https://www.investing.com/earnings-calendar/

2021-02-25 2021-05-17 2021-08-16 2021-12-01

I am trying to double-check the dates on the company's website. And I also want to figure out the specific time of a day (e.g., what o'clock, before market open or after market close). But I can not find the info on the website. Could anybody show me how to find such info on the company's website?

https://ir.zivobioscience.com