I'm having trouble understanding income tax treaties which say things like

"which are attributable to a fixed base available or previously available to a resident of a Contracting State in the other Contracting State for the purpose of performing independent personal services, and gains from the alienation of such permanent establishment (alone or with the whole enterprise) or such a fixed base, may be taxed in that other State"

A quick search tells me apparently a 'fixed base' is some popular concept in OECD tax treaties, but I don't grok. How do I know if I have a fixed base or not?