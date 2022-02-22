1

I'm trying to understand futures options and am playing with a paper account. I have a decade experience trading equity options but have not yet traded futures or futures options.

  1. How does a futures option affect margin? For example, for /GCM22 (Gold for June'22), the initial margin of this futures contract is currently $6,600. If I buy the futures contract then sell a call option, to make a covered call, how is the margin requirement changed? Do I collect the entire premium immediately, or does it just affect how my performance bond marks-to-market?

  2. Unlike equity options, futures options seem to have a different ticker than the underlying future. The ticker for /GC options is /OG, so /OGM22 is an option on /GC that expires in June'22. How do I determine which /GC futures contract (i.e. which delivery month) is the underlying? Aren't there June'22-expiring options for multiple delivery months?

  • Take the position in the underlying and the position in the option-write as separately and then note the change margin. Now if the option-write is exercised then the underlying futures position is replaced with the opposite futures position of the underlying futures. Finally, here is a link that allows for determining the underlying; cmegroup.com/markets/metals/precious/… .
    – S Spring
    12 mins ago

