I'm trying to understand futures options and am playing with a paper account. I have a decade experience trading equity options but have not yet traded futures or futures options.
How does a futures option affect margin? For example, for /GCM22 (Gold for June'22), the initial margin of this futures contract is currently $6,600. If I buy the futures contract then sell a call option, to make a covered call, how is the margin requirement changed? Do I collect the entire premium immediately, or does it just affect how my performance bond marks-to-market?
Unlike equity options, futures options seem to have a different ticker than the underlying future. The ticker for /GC options is /OG, so /OGM22 is an option on /GC that expires in June'22. How do I determine which /GC futures contract (i.e. which delivery month) is the underlying? Aren't there June'22-expiring options for multiple delivery months?