It comes down to can you afford it.

Do you have enough money for the down payment? Do you have the income to pay off the loan?

If I want to take out loans to buy real estate with the intention of renting it to cover the interest on the loans,

They need to know you can afford more than the interest, they want you to pay off the loan.

Obviously, if I have filed for bankruptcy in the last 10 years, that would be a problem. However, do banks have other red flags, like pending litigation or things like that?

Failure to pay off previous loans will be enough to make them nervous. It doesn't have to go as far as bankruptcy.