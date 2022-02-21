It is highly unlikely that Vanguard would allow this (either the "gift"/ sale of the initial share or the subsequent investment of less than the minimum). But since this is a company/ fund policy rather than something universal, you'd need to ask Vanguard what they'd allow.

However, on the page you link to, right under the minimum investment, there is the note

Available as an ETF (starting at the price of one share).

If you follow that link, you'll go to a page describing the equivalent ETF product that you can buy on the secondary market. Your broker is unlikely to have any sort of minimum investment requirement for an ETF though you may not be able to buy fractional shares and may (depending on country and broker) need to pay a commission on trades.