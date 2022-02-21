Context: EU country outside of the Eurozone.
The main bank I am working with has issued a notification that says something along the following lines:
- no more EUR deposits
- maximum one current account per currency (one for legal tender, one for EUR, one for USD, etc.)
- the maximum amount in the legal tender is limited to the equivalent of 1 million EUR (current accounts and deposits)
- extra commissions for any amounts exceeding 100K EUR in current accounts
What is the point of these limitations? I can understand the first one, as there is zero or less interest for EUR deposits, but the other limitations do not seem to make sense:
- more than one current account - they might add a commission, but not forbid it
- maximum amounts in accounts. Isn't bigger better in terms of money you hold in a bank?
I am wondering if this announcement should be treated as a red flag or these limitations make sense in the current context (possible financial crisis, big inflation rate).