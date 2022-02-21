This is not a question, just asking how stupid this situation is. I own a house as part of a real estate investment group. My llc owns the house and the llc is shared between me and the group.

I ordered the tenant evicted for not paying rent, and put in a new tenant. Then, the group somehow evicted the new tenant because they argued some procedural reason, and put back in the old tenant. Basically the city has eviction rules now and they used this to get their order.

My order is still valid, and the police are unsure what to do because in their view the property is trespassed. Is there any way out of this besides both sides ordering court orders until the police realize the contradiction?