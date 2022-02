This is relevant for people in USA. I was a resident of IN till mid-September 2021 and then I moved to IL. I want to know what type of exemptions and deductions I should be looking for in my part year IL income tax. Like in IN we used to get deduction for rents and $2000 exemption.

Please feel free to ask for clarifications.

P.S.: I will be filling as "married filing jointly". I am an international citizen with resident alien status in US.