I would like to do freelance work and earn income in United States dollars. I would like to pay taxes to the united states government.

I have an SSN from the time that I actually lived, worked and physically resided in the United States on a visa. I do not reside in the United States anymore.

Can I join freelance sites like upwork or other freelance sites and earn money in dollars and pay taxes to the us government? I am worried this will not work because there is a question on the tax form 1040 which asks for how long have you resided inside the United States? I would not have resided even 1 day in the united states as all the work I plan to perform will be done from outside the United States. In this case, how do I pay taxes on the money that i will earn from freelance?

If it helps I am not an US citizen.

If you want to donate money to the United States government - you don't have to live in the US or earn money in US dollars. Just go to the US Treasury website and donate.

The tax is what you pay based on the Internal Revenue Code and other statutes of the US law, but since they don't apply to you - you don't have to pay any tax.

