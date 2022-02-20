I would like to do freelance work and earn income in United States dollars. I would like to pay taxes to the united states government.

I have an SSN from the time that I actually lived, worked and physically resided in the United States on a visa. I do not reside in the United States anymore.

Can I join freelance sites like upwork or other freelance sites and earn money in dollars and pay taxes to the us government? I am worried this will not work because there is a question on the tax form 1040 which asks for how long have you resided inside the United States? I would not have resided even 1 day in the united states as all the work I plan to perform will be done from outside the United States. In this case, how do I pay taxes on the money that i will earn from freelance?

If it helps I am not an US citizen.