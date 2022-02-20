The money in the IRA because it is a rollover IRA is made up of three things:

The pre-tax money you put into a 401(k).

The money the company put in which is always pre-tax.

The growth of those contributions.

There can also be a forth source of the funds: post-tax contributions you made to the 401(k). Before the government allowed the Roth 401(k) you were allowed to put money into the account that was post-tax. You could withdraw those contributions without taxes and penalties, but the growth would face taxes and penalties if your weren't 59.5/ It wasn't as good as a Roth.

in the instructions for IRS form 8606:

Basis. Your basis in traditional, SEP, and SIMPLE IRAs is the total of all your nondeductible contributions and nontaxable amounts included in rollovers made to these IRAs minus the total of all your nontaxable distributions, adjusted if necessary (see the instructions for line 2, later).

So that would mean if the IRA has non-deductable contributions, or post-tax contributions that were rolled into it, the basis might not be zero.

looking at line 2:

Line 2 Generally, if this is the first year you are required to file Form 8606, enter -0-. Otherwise, use the Total Basis Chart to find the amount to enter on line 2. However, you may need to enter an amount that is more than -0- (even if this is the first year you are required to file Form 8606) or increase or decrease the amount from the chart if your basis changed because of any of the following. You had a return of excess traditional IRA contributions (see Return of Excess Traditional IRA Contributions, earlier).

Incident to divorce, you transferred or received part or all of a traditional, SEP, or SIMPLE IRA (see the last bulleted item under Line 7, later).

You rolled over any nontaxable portion of your qualified retirement plan to a traditional, SEP, or SIMPLE IRA that wasn’t previously reported on Form 8606, line 2. Include the nontaxable portion on line

That last bullet matches the first quoted section. A qualified retirement plan would be a 401(k) or one of its cousins: 403(b), TSP...

So unless you made pre-tax or nondeductible contributions, the basis the first year you are using this form is almost always zero.

Note: the total basis chart just tells you where to find the data from a earlier tax year, because line numbers have changed.