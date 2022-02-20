Quoting from "Numbers Guide" book by The Economist (sixth edition):
"An even bigger discrepancy occurs with discounting of interest on many personal or consumer loans. For example, an advance of $1,000 at 12.5% discounted in advance and repayable over 12 months attracts interest of $125. The principal is grossed up and repaid in installments of $1,125 ÷ 12 = $93.75. But since the balance declines steadily the effective interest rate is actually 24.75%. This is nearly double the quoted discount rate"
Could somebody explain how the 24.75% eip is being calculated?
The closest I could get to that number is with the Python code below but the calculations don't make sense to me.
def eir(i, PV, n):
return (i / PV) / n
pv = 1000
r = 0.125
fv = pv * (1 + r)
installment = fv / 12
rs = 0
f = 1
print(pv, fv, installment)
while fv > 0:
r = eir(installment, fv, 1)
print(r)
rs += r
fv -= installment
print('result=', rs/12)
Which gives about 25.86%.