0

Quoting from "Numbers Guide" book by The Economist (sixth edition):

"An even bigger discrepancy occurs with discounting of interest on many personal or consumer loans. For example, an advance of $1,000 at 12.5% discounted in advance and repayable over 12 months attracts interest of $125. The principal is grossed up and repaid in installments of $1,125 ÷ 12 = $93.75. But since the balance declines steadily the effective interest rate is actually 24.75%. This is nearly double the quoted discount rate"

Could somebody explain how the 24.75% eip is being calculated?

The closest I could get to that number is with the Python code below but the calculations don't make sense to me.

def eir(i, PV, n):
return (i / PV) / n

pv = 1000
r = 0.125
fv = pv * (1 + r)
installment = fv / 12

rs = 0
f = 1
print(pv, fv, installment)

while fv > 0:
    r = eir(installment, fv, 1)
    print(r)
    rs += r
    fv -= installment
   
print('result=', rs/12)

Which gives about 25.86%.

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.