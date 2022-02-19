1

We've had some stock in one company since the early 1990s. We had the dividends reinvested in the stock each time they were paid, so the records show we bought fractional shares from time to time over the years.

Recently we sold a chunk of that stock, so I'm trying to figure out the cost basis for taxes. The broker listed the date each share or fraction was acquired, but no corresponding purchase price.

I've pulled down daily historical records for this stock, but those show the opening, high, low, and adjusted close figures for each day. Since I don't know when during the day the stocks were purchased, can I use the daily average between the high and low (or adjusted close, if it's higher or lower than either of those figures)? I no longer have individual records of those incremental purchases.

Improve this question
New contributor
Bytewench is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • Do you know/can you look up the divident amount (per share)?
    – Solarflare
    15 hours ago
1

The amount you paid for fractional shares is the amount you received in dividends on that date.

You can calculate your dividend by taking your share balance on the ex-dividend date and multiplying by the payout amount.

Finally, you can do a sanity check on this amount by dividing the dividend by the fractional shares bought, and see if it falls in the high-low range of the stock on the payout date.

Iterate this across your stock history, and you can calculate a cost basis and hence gains for all of the fractional shares. This sounds complicated, however using tools like excel would make the task somewhat trivial. Or you can hire a tax accountant and have them perform the calculations for you.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

Bytewench is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.