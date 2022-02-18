In 2021 a lot happened, including my son starting to work for the first time ever. When I filed in 2021 for 2020 taxes, I filed for me, wife, son, and daughter.

I received the 3rd stimulus in April for 4 people, $1,400 each. My son worked that year and earned about 12K.

Now I'm filing his and our taxes (filing his separately from ours). I'm stuck on the question "Did you get a 3rd Stimulus payment? How much?"

I'm inclined to put Yes and 1 for him, and Yes and 3 for me. The problem is I'm afraid my return will get flagged since I received 4 x 1,400, not 3.

My other option would be to put "no" for him, since technically, he didn't get any payment. But that seems kinda fraud-y, as we did get money for him, it's just that HE didn't get it.

What would be the proper response?