So, I could not find much technical information on how money creation (subsequent money transfer from central banks to commercial banks after they have taken a loan) is actually realized, but it should stand to no surprise that only 3% of total money supply is being represented by cash while the rest ends up as a number in an information processing system...somewhere.

Doesn't seem like it matters anyway, but it made me wonder, if basically everything ends up only being an entry in a database on some cobol guzzling mainframe, then what stops private banks from just changing these values arbitrarily? How do central banks prevent illegal or even just accidental money creation?

Apparently it's a real thing(?) I remember reading somewhere that banks create a no negligible amount of extra money every year just by converting different data types into each other and rounding stuff in funny ways.

I have not yet heard of any system in place that resembles something we would find in crypto, where every value in an account can be computationally verified and is what it is by definition.

So, how do they do it?