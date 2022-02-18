0

When I upload Form 8949 transactions using TaxAct it rounds the proceeds/basis for each individual transaction to the nearest dollar. In other words if I make one transaction buying a stock for 0.51 and selling it for 0.49, and another buying for 0.51 and selling for 0.53, then TaxAct handles it as:

Proceeds Basis Gain/Loss
Transaction 1 Round(.49)=0 Round(.51)=1
Transaction 2 Round(.53)=1 Round(.51)=1
Total 1 2 -1

Rather than

Proceeds Basis Gain/Loss
Transaction 1 .49 .51
Transaction 2 .53 .51
Total Round(1.02)=1 Round(1.02)=1 0

This is easily exploitable. I can just find a stock trading slightly over $X.50, buy it and sell after it moves a bit. When it moves up I claim a gain of zero and when it moves down I claim a loss of 1. If I do this a million times then on average the real gains and losses will approximately cancel out and I end up with a ~500k tax loss with ~0 real loss (maybe slightly more than 0 if I have to cross a penny wide bid/ask spread, but at any rate a real loss much smaller than the tax savings from a 500k paper loss).

Presumably I didn’t invent a tax glitch, but I am wondering if I'm entering my transactions incorrectly, or TaxAct is handling them incorrectly or something else?

Improve this question
New contributor
dh555 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

dh555 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.