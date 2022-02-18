I received my state refund I tried mobile deposit with my bank but it wont take it because it is to me and my wife. I already wrote "for deposit only on the back". If I were to take it to Walmart to cash it and put a line through it with my initials in front of them can they cash it.
If I wrote "for deposit only:" on the back of a check, then crossed it out can I cash it at WalMart?
Do you have a joint account? Is the check made out to "A or B" or "A and B"?– mhoran_psprep3 hours ago
1What happens if you both sign on the back?– DJClayworth2 hours ago
Normally if you both sign the back and then put for deposit only they will take it no issue, me and mine do it all the time. They should have given you a reason and how to correct it.– GµårÐïåñ2 hours ago