0

I received my state refund I tried mobile deposit with my bank but it wont take it because it is to me and my wife. I already wrote "for deposit only on the back". If I were to take it to Walmart to cash it and put a line through it with my initials in front of them can they cash it.

Improve this question
New contributor
Samuel Hern is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
3
  • Do you have a joint account? Is the check made out to "A or B" or "A and B"?
    – mhoran_psprep
    3 hours ago
  • 1
    What happens if you both sign on the back?
    – DJClayworth
    2 hours ago
  • Normally if you both sign the back and then put for deposit only they will take it no issue, me and mine do it all the time. They should have given you a reason and how to correct it.
    – GµårÐïåñ
    2 hours ago

Your Answer

Samuel Hern is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.