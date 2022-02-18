I have opened call money accounts several times in my life at various banks based or represented in Germany. In all these cases, I received my own IBAN to deposit money into the account.

The procedure is different for the account I recently opened with TF Bank: all customers transfer their deposits to the same IBAN. The customers are distinguished by a reference number in the reason for payment field. (Official explanation from the bank in German.) For withdrawals, a form has to be filled in and sent to the bank by e-mail.

While I am sure this is legit, it feels very unusual and weird to me.

Why would a bank decide to do this? Is it perhaps a way to reduce costs by not having actual "real" accounts for every customer? Are there any consequences I should be aware of as a customer?