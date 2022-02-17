I am looking to implement FOK order handling in the order book. I know that FOK orders should be completely filled or canceled. I have two questions:

If we have following state of the order book where we have two buy side orders sitting in the orderbook and a SELL FOK (Qty=150) order comes in, then should it match with the first two buy orders or there has to be a one buy order with qty at least 150 for cross to happen?

Price Qty 10.12 100 10.11 100