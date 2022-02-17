I am looking to implement FOK order handling in the order book. I know that FOK orders should be completely filled or canceled. I have two questions:
- If we have following state of the order book where we have two buy side orders sitting in the orderbook and a SELL FOK (Qty=150) order comes in, then should it match with the first two buy orders or there has to be a one buy order with qty at least 150 for cross to happen?
|Price
|Qty
|10.12
|100
|10.11
|100
- If we have no buy side orders in the book and a sell FOK (Qty 150) order comes in. The do we keep this order in the order book on the sell side for the whole day? Or we cancel the order back immediately?