0

I am looking to implement FOK order handling in the order book. I know that FOK orders should be completely filled or canceled. I have two questions:

  1. If we have following state of the order book where we have two buy side orders sitting in the orderbook and a SELL FOK (Qty=150) order comes in, then should it match with the first two buy orders or there has to be a one buy order with qty at least 150 for cross to happen?
Price Qty
10.12 100
10.11 100
  1. If we have no buy side orders in the book and a sell FOK (Qty 150) order comes in. The do we keep this order in the order book on the sell side for the whole day? Or we cancel the order back immediately?
Improve this question
New contributor
SMA is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

SMA is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.