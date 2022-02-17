I have a student loan with the government. I graduated a few years ago. I have a mild disability and as such qualified for the Repayment Assistance Plan for Borrowers with a Permanent Disability. I need to re-enroll and it gives me the option to opt out and go with the regular Repayment Assistance Plan aka RAP (i.e. the one for people who don't have a disability). My question is what is the point? I thought the two are the same, just that if someone has been diagnosed with a disability then they are automatically approved for the plan, whereas the normal RAP you have to prove financial need.

In both scenarios isn't 0% interest charged?

TL;DR why would anyone use this form https://www.csnpe-nslsc.canada.ca/NSLSCStaticSite/media/Loanstar/docs/NSLSC-PDConsentRemoval(E)(vers-5-1).pdf ?