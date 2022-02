The webpage https://www.sec.gov/files/aqfsn_1.pdf describe a term M8 :

M8 means 1st through 2nd trimester .Google search shows that trimester is a period of three months.

1st through 2nd trimester = 3+3 = 6

Why it is written as M8 instead of M6 ?

Even if we use the definition in pregnancy such as in the below webpage:

https://www.ucsfhealth.org/conditions/pregnancy/trimesters

First Trimester (0 to 13 Weeks),Second Trimester (14 to 26 Weeks):