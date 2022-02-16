I used to live in my apartment which is located outside the U.S. I have been renting it out for 5.5 years. I saw on the website of the IRS that if there were Unforeseeable Events then one can avoid paying tax on the sale. I file jointly so that means avoiding paying tax on on $500k of profit.

I have 2 Unforeseeable Events that apply to me,

the apartment is very small, since I bought it in 2003, over the years we became a family of 9 people. There was no way to know this when I bought it. We moved out to a larger place. Would the fact that it's to small to live in it for a family of our size qualify to avoid the tax on 500k? In about 6 months, the entire building will be razed. A private company is doing this in exchange to rebuild the building with an additional 25 apartments which they have the rights to sell. There is no cost to the present apartment owners but we all signed on it and can not back out. (I know that this sounds like a great thing but it's been going on for 5+ years so some feel that it simple took too long for this great thing to happen. The ETA to move back in is another 5-7 years. In the meanwhile everyone must go live somewhere else.)

So it's not an option to go live there for another 2 years, the building won't exist shortly.

If I'd want to sell now, could I use #1 or #2 to avoid paying capital tax on the 500k as I would have had if I lived there 2 more years? If this is a yes, how to properly prove it to the IRS. How to fill out 1040 for the year 2022 with this sale in it?