If I understand correctly, in the OTC market there’re no auctions happening but just negotiation about the prices, and dealers can set the price arbitrarily, but for etfs they typically set the price based on exchanges price.

And anyone could buy or sell in OTC market, sometimes deals happen between two dealers, and typically big banks or smart money use OTC market, but the trades on etfs that happen here won’t affect the prices on exchanges.

And when “brokers on exchanges” want to buy or sell not on behalf of customers but for them self to get OTC gain, they usually use OTC market.

I’m struggling to understand this whole dynamic happening in the market… can anyone correct me?