I'm looking into purchasing $10,000 of Series I Savings Bonds every year. I'm trying to understand what the formula is for their growth.

I looked at bond calculators, but to be honest, I'm not very good at this sort of thing, so I couldn't understand it.

I'm 29 right now, so what I'd love to see is something I can plug into Excel where I can list out all years between now and 65 (retirement age), so I can play around with expected yield rates on the bonds overtime. Thanks!