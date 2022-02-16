This article describes the relationship between treasuries shorts and treasuries market liqudity and yields:

With short positions anticipating higher yields elevated and continuing to grow, liquidity will be essential to avert a dramatic repricing lower in yield in the event of a reversal in sentiment that drives investors out of those positions.

I understand the the first clause: traders are shorting treasuries; this means they anticipate prices to drops - yields to rise.

But what does the "repricing lower in yiled... " part mean?