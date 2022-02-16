0

What's the fastest and most cost effective way to build credit as a newly arrived immigrant with a good income?

Context: I'm emigrating to the US under an L1 visa and will have a good salary in a big company. Don't want to pay high interest when buying a car.

I wonder what's the fastest/best way to build credit in my situation.

I'm told that:

  • I need to be in the US for 10 days to ask for a SSN
  • I need a SSN to build credit
  • I could build credit by either financing a car with an awful interest rate or asking for a secured credit card.
  • Chase and other big banks do not issue secured credit cards
  • Opening a US bank account with my passport alone will not help me build credit.

Is this all true?

My initial concern is about having proper credit history to buy a car and not have to rent a car for months, which is a huge sunk cost.

Thanks

