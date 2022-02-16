Hopefully this is a simple question but I know with Social Security it isn't so simple sometimes.

If I delay taking Social Security until I'm 70, my benefit grows at 8% per year. But if I stop working, I'll need to withdraw from my retirement account to make my living expenses.

Which is the better way?

Is it so simple to say "If my investments make more than 8% I should take early Social Security and if they make less than 8% I should delay taking Social Security"?

(Of course know that you'll make more than 8% is difficult and the Social Security number is guaranteed. A guaranteed 8% may be difficult to get.)

Note: I have the required 35 years and continuing to work is really not an option.