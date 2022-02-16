What are the differences between Broker and dealer and exchange? And what would be the benefit of using brokers over exchanges?
-
2Does this answer your question? Why are stocks traded via stock brokers?– Flux55 mins ago
Stack Exchange network consists of 178 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
What are the differences between Broker and dealer and exchange? And what would be the benefit of using brokers over exchanges?