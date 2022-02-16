Related and sort of a follow-up to Can a company legally depress their stock price in order to supercharge their buyback program?

Let's say a company has a share buyback plan in progress. They know that their next earnings release is going to be "poor" (inverted commas because the company is making solid profits - they are buying back shares after all - but the market has hugely inflated expectations). Therefore they can predict with some confidence that the stock will crash after the earnings report.

Can the company legally pause the buyback until after the earnings report, or would this fall afoul of insider trading rules?