Do I have to file a tax return for last year?

Not if you don't care about this money.

How can I get the withheld money back?

By filing a non-resident tax return and showing how much you really should have paid. The 24% withholding is almost certain to be much more than your real tax liability (by design).

How can I file a return without ITIN/SSN?

You file a form W7 with the return (read through the instructions here and here)