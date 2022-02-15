I am a surgeon and know little about finance. 19 years old was the last time I took math, and touched any math book, and I forgot it all. The adage for American laypeople, like me, is to invest in ETFs with MER < 0.20 like SP 500, NASDAQ 100. I have been doing this my whole life! We do NOT know how to time the market consistently, systematically.

My daughter is a high school senior and graduates in June 2022. She yearns to study Mathematical Finance, or Statistics with a goal of working in finance. But what's the point? And why pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to learn this adage? What more CAN you know? What more do you NEED to know?

Undoubtedly, I am overlooking something. Because if I am right, then the number of finance academics and professors would approach zero, which is FALSE.

She accepts that the probability of becoming a James Simons and Renaissance Technologies is a black swan. How can she counterargue me? If you were her Devil's Advocate, what would you argue?

Rule out curiosity or interest in (mathematical) finance

Daughter is interested in making money, not (mathematical) finance inherently on its own. If she had 5 million USD, she would not be studying or working in math, statistics, or finance. She would spend her time travelling and assisting the poor, or volunteering to support assisted suicide in the USA.