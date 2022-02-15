0

I am a surgeon and know little about finance. 19 years old was the last time I took math, and touched any math book, and I forgot it all. The adage for American laypeople, like me, is to invest in ETFs with MER < 0.20 like SP 500, NASDAQ 100. I have been doing this my whole life! We do NOT know how to time the market consistently, systematically.

My daughter is a high school senior and graduates in June 2022. She yearns to study Mathematical Finance, or Statistics with a goal of working in finance. But what's the point? And why pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to learn this adage? What more CAN you know? What more do you NEED to know?

Undoubtedly, I am overlooking something. Because if I am right, then the number of finance academics and professors would approach zero, which is FALSE.

She accepts that the probability of becoming a James Simons and Renaissance Technologies is a black swan. How can she counterargue me? If you were her Devil's Advocate, what would you argue?

Rule out curiosity or interest in (mathematical) finance

Daughter is interested in making money, not (mathematical) finance inherently on its own. If she had 5 million USD, she would not be studying or working in math, statistics, or finance. She would spend her time travelling and assisting the poor, or volunteering to support assisted suicide in the USA.

Improve this question
New contributor
American Surgeon is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • The premise of this question is flawed. One does not study in order to know how to invest their money. One studies in order to have a job and make money. Investing that money is icing on the cake. Case in point: you did not study surgery to perform it on yourself. You studied surgery to perform it on other people and make money.
    – void_ptr
    8 mins ago
0

As a surgeon your hourly rate is quite high. The smartest thing you can do is continue to improve your techniques, get better, study current trends, etc... In other words your most profitable endeavor is to continue to be a better surgeon.

If there was an electrical repair needed in your home. For example, the 220v 30A circuit to your dryer needed repair. It would be wise for you to hire a skilled electrician rather than do it yourself. This is wise for a variety of reason including you possibly losing your ability to do surgery in the future if a mishap occurs.

Despite it being wise for you to not do it yourself, there is a massive need for electricians.

This is true for finance as well. There are mutual funds that beat the market regularly. The two I like are FOCPX and PRGTX. While one can do very well investing in only low cost mutual funds, one can do better. For most the effort is not worth it.

Also there are many needs for people in finance. Banks, private equity, and even mutual funds that do not beat the market have customers and thus the need for employees.

So yes there is a point in studying finance.

Improve this answer
0

As you say

The adage for American laypeople, like me, is to invest in ETFs with MER < 0.20 like SP 500, NASDAQ 100.

But she won't be working for laypeople. As a quant, she could be working for a hedge fund that has access to things like servers co-located at the exchanges and private fiber optic links between exchanges. She'd be searching for arbitrage opportunities or supporting high frequency trading. Or maybe she'll end up at a fintech company that provides free stock trades for consumers in exchange for order flow.

Most likely though, she won't be applying her skills to come up with novel trading algorithms for stocks, she'll probably be pricing securities, and estimating risk for an investment bank. She'll be at the beck and call of the actual traders and won't be paid as well as them, but quite well paid if she lands a spot at a premier investment bank. The really significant money comes not from salary but from bonuses (if she reaches the higher level positions).

You might read My Life as a Quant to get a clearer idea of what the job is like.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

American Surgeon is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.