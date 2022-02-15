I have a friend living in the United States as a student and he wants to write an article for a magazine. The only problem is that usually the magazine pays the reporter for writing such articles and my friend is on a student visa, so he is not authorized to work in the United States. He does not want to do the article "for free" because the magazine does not normally work that way. It expects to pay for its articles, and it might reject his proposal if he is not writing the article "professionally".

How can he work it so that he stays within the normal expectations of the magazine's process, but does not violate work visa rules in the United States?