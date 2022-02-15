Rental property depreciation rules differ depending on the property location. For a US-located residential property, you'd be using a MACRS 27.5 years depreciation schedule.

However, in your case, the property is outside the US, and you should be using ADS. The period depends on when you started renting out the property:

On or after January 1st, 2018: ADS 30 years depreciation schedule.

Before January 1st, 2018: ADS 40 years depreciation schedule.

The change from 40 to 30 years for foreign residential properties was part of the TACJ Act (Note on the differences is here).

Note, that just as with properties in the US, you can only depreciate improvements and not the land. So if your cost of acquisition includes a component for land (i.e.: you also bought the lot, not just the building), you have to prorate the basis accordingly.

Rules differ for commercial properties, but you referred to it as "primary residence", so I'm assuming it's residential.

Some details (and a lot more additional information about renting a foreign property) can be found here, with some references.