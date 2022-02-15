I am renting out my primary residence (outside the US) for about $1400/mo., which method to amortize my single family rental on my 1040 and what else do I need to know to correctly amortize? I started renting it out in 2017 but we bought it in 2003 in case that matters.
-
How is it primary residence if you're renting it? Anyway, amortization rules differ by country, is it safe to guess you're in USA?– littleadv1 hour ago
-
I am reporting the rental to the I.R.S. in a 1040, the rental is not located in the u.s. I'd prefer not to say where but I convert the currency to u.s. dollars when reporting the rental so assume all is in dollars. I actually bought the residence in dollars.– user142233156 mins ago
-
The currency doesn't matter, but the location does. Are you a US tax resident?– littleadv54 mins ago
-
No, I am an expat who lives permanently outside the u.s.– user142233151 mins ago
-
1If you started renting it out in 2017 and never depreciated, you lost quite a significant deduction and you may also have problems reporting it now. You may need form 3115 and amend a whole bunch of returns to recapture the deduction for the remaining open years since then.– littleadv33 mins ago
Rental property depreciation rules differ depending on the property location. For a US-located residential property, you'd be using a MACRS 27.5 years depreciation schedule.
However, in your case, the property is outside the US, and you should be using ADS. The period depends on when you started renting out the property:
- On or after January 1st, 2018: ADS 30 years depreciation schedule.
- Before January 1st, 2018: ADS 40 years depreciation schedule.
The change from 40 to 30 years for foreign residential properties was part of the TACJ Act (Note on the differences is here).
Note, that just as with properties in the US, you can only depreciate improvements and not the land. So if your cost of acquisition includes a component for land (i.e.: you also bought the lot, not just the building), you have to prorate the basis accordingly.
Rules differ for commercial properties, but you referred to it as "primary residence", so I'm assuming it's residential.
Some details (and a lot more additional information about renting a foreign property) can be found here, with some references.