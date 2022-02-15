0

My tax software is asking if I want a "SINGLE FAMILY RESIDENCE (Rental real estate, Royalties) as Qualified Trade or Business activity deduction". What is this? I am renting out my primary residence for about $1400/mo. Can this deduction help me?

