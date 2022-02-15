My tax software is asking if I want a "SINGLE FAMILY RESIDENCE (Rental real estate, Royalties) as Qualified Trade or Business activity deduction". What is this? I am renting out my primary residence for about $1400/mo. Can this deduction help me?
Stack Exchange network consists of 178 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
My tax software is asking if I want a "SINGLE FAMILY RESIDENCE (Rental real estate, Royalties) as Qualified Trade or Business activity deduction". What is this? I am renting out my primary residence for about $1400/mo. Can this deduction help me?