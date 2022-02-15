Is it true that approved market makers are simply taking the other side of the orders from retail or maybe institutions whatever the price is without actually being on the order book, and they also won’t be on the footprint chart even after the execution?

I think there’re differences between market makers that’s officially approved by the exchange and is not basically HFTs and doesn’t manipulate the price, and market maker who has enough liquidity and basically is HFT but isn’t approved and just using market-making-like strategy and actually manipulates the price.. and what everyone calls market maker nowadays seems pretty much like the latter one… is it true…?