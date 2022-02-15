Yes there are ways. Simulation like this are divided into 2 methods:

Historical Method: Select random periods of 5 years of actual historical returns from a fixed portfolio.

Statistical Method: Also known as Monte Carlo simulation. Define Mean and Standard Deviation. Assume Log Normal distribution for portfolio returns (not portfolio price).

Second method is more applicable because most "Funds" only have 10-30 year history. Let's simplify by assuming just 1 asset (e.g. S&P 500) that has a very long history. It has an annual mean log return of around 10% and annualized standard deviation of log return of around 15%.

An example of Log Return if price increased from $1.0 to $1.1 is:

=LN(1.1/1.0)

=0.0953101798043249

where e^0.0953101798043249=1.1/1.0 (Non Log Return was 10% Increase)

An example of Log Return if price decreased from $1.1 to $1.0 is:

=LN(1.0/1.1)

=-0.0953101798043249

where e^-0.0953101798043249=1.0/1.1 (Non Log Return was 9.1% Decrease)

The Log Return using Excel after 1 year in a random scenario is:

=NORMINV(RAND(),0.10,0.15)

The portfolio value of an investment of $1 after 1 year in this random scenario is:

=EXP(NORMINV(RAND(),0.10,0.15))

The portfolio value of an investment of $1 after 5 years in this random scenario is:

=EXP(NORMINV(RAND(),0.10,0.15))*EXP(NORMINV(RAND(),0.10,0.15))*EXP(NORMINV(RAND(),0.10,0.15))*EXP(NORMINV(RAND(),0.10,0.15))*EXP(NORMINV(RAND(),0.10,0.15))

To measure the probability of exceeding $1.0, $1.5, $2.5, $5.0 in 5 years, just paste the longest formula 100 times in 100 different Excel cells. Then count how many of the 100 cells exceeded 1.0, 1.5, 2.5, 5.0.

For example, to calculate which of 100 scenario exceeded $1.5:

=COUNTIF([Range of 100 cells],">1.5")/COUNTA([Range of 100 cells])

Once you know how to do above, just test all possible allocations of the 2 assets, then understand the probability. In fact, there should only be one combination of the 2 asset that results in Best Sharpe Ratio (Mean divided by SD). You should simply use that, then scale the Mean and SD using Leverage. If the asset is simply S&P 500 then the implicit financing of Futures is closer to 0.4% per year impact on the mean for each 1x additional leverage.

Note that Monte Carlo simulation does not accurately reflect Black Swan events like 2008-2009, 1929 etc.

Here is a rough Excel that I made:

https://www.mediafire.com/file/2bfnmj251uawktn/Monte_Carlo_100_Scenarios.xlsx/file

Normally, it is better to try 10,000 scenarios rather than just 100 scenarios.

If you want to skip the Excel, you can try third party online tools like https://www.portfoliovisualizer.com/monte-carlo-simulation Choose "Simulation Model: Historical Returns" then type your 2 asset tickers or "Simulation Model: Parametrized Return" then type Mean and SD. However, that tool does not support leverage.