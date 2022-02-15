I am ending up with a refund for 2021 due to child credits but my tax software automatically deducts $3000 from my carry forward amount anyway (see line 7), is this correct? If I do not need to pay taxes, why is it doing this? Here are my numbers for 2021 tax year
Yes, it is correct. Your carried forward capital loss will be applied to capital gains if available, or up to $3K will be applied to ordinary income, until the capital loss carry-forward is exhausted.