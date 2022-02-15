0

I am ending up with a refund for 2021 due to child credits but my tax software automatically deducts $3000 from my carry forward amount anyway (see line 7), is this correct? If I do not need to pay taxes, why is it doing this? Here are my numbers for 2021 tax year1040 page 1 1040 page 2

Yes, it is correct. Your carried forward capital loss will be applied to capital gains if available, or up to $3K will be applied to ordinary income, until the capital loss carry-forward is exhausted.

