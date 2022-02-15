Juneteenth was not observed by the NYSE in 2021.
Here are prices for the SPY ETF. The columns are open, hi, lo, close, adjusted close. They show SPY traded on Thursday June 17, Friday June 18, and Monday June 21.
Link to an article dated 2021 June 17 at nasdaq.com
A quote...
A representative for the Nasdaq Stock Market said U.S. markets will
remain open Friday, but officials were meeting about how to proceed in
the future and would update Kiplinger later in the afternoon.
The New York Stock Exchange is expected to be open Friday, too. A
representative for Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), which operates the
NYSE, said any changes to the schedule would be reflected on its
website. As of this writing, the NYSE did not have Juneteenth listed
on its 2021 stock market holiday schedule.