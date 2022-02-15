0

Juneteenth which falls on the 19th of June became a holiday when President Biden signed a bill on 2021 June 17. The NYSE website shows it will be observed on Monday June 20, 2022.

2021 June 19 was a Saturday. Was Juneteenth observed by the NYSE in 2021 and if it was, then on which day?

Juneteenth was not observed by the NYSE in 2021.

Here are prices for the SPY ETF. The columns are open, hi, lo, close, adjusted close. They show SPY traded on Thursday June 17, Friday June 18, and Monday June 21.

Link to an article dated 2021 June 17 at nasdaq.com

A quote...

A representative for the Nasdaq Stock Market said U.S. markets will remain open Friday, but officials were meeting about how to proceed in the future and would update Kiplinger later in the afternoon.

The New York Stock Exchange is expected to be open Friday, too. A representative for Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), which operates the NYSE, said any changes to the schedule would be reflected on its website. As of this writing, the NYSE did not have Juneteenth listed on its 2021 stock market holiday schedule.

