A trader purchases a six month over-the-counter straddle on stock A for a 1M premium from a counterparty. The maximum credit exposure over the life of the trade is:

1)less than 1M.

2)between 0.5M-1M.

3)exactly 1M.

4)greater than 1M.

My answer is 3) but author says 4) is correct answer.

How is that?