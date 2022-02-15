S&P500 retirement pension funds have seen spectacular returns in the last century, but not so much adjusted for US inflation.

During the 2000's, return was flat. Keeping this in mind, maybe S&P500 is not the best strategy. So, what would be the best strategy to invest in a pension fund for a baby to retire at age 65?

Off-topic: This is a curiosity question that sprung up from a rather weird law draft that wanted to sell placentas to start the baby's pension fund in my country, but as a money investing plan (discounting the placenta stuff) I found it interesting in and of itself.