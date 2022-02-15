I retired early in 2021. I am trying to determine if I am considered "covered by a retirement plan at work" for purposes of the MAGI limits for deductibility of a TIRA contribution for 2021.

In "similar questions" it appears that if I was covered by a retirement plan at ANY time during 2021, then the answer is "yes", I am "covered by a retirement plan at work". However, on my W-2, the "retirement plan" box is NOT checked (in box 13).

Even though I was eligible for a retirement plan during the month or so I worked during 2021, I had nothing deducted from my gross pay (for reasons I do not recall), that is, there are no entries in box 12 (and my "wages" are the same as my "social security wages).

Am I correct, that for purposes of the MAGI limits on TIRA contribution deductibility, that I am "not covered by a retirement plan at work" ?