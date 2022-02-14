I want to be a crypto trader and trade cryptocurrencies with my bank account. How it works is the seller would put his coins into an escrow account, the buyer will transfer him the money, and then the seller will release the coins. This type of crypto trading is called P2P trading, and fewer fees are involved.

I plan to trade about 5 to 10k every day. I will most likely make smaller trades (under 1k) with Zelle and larger trades with wire transfers. Since I will be depositing and withdrawing large amounts of money from my bank account every day, would there be any risks of being reported for, say, money laundering even though I'm just trading? If I "do a substantial amount of business in the US," I will need to register with FinCEN, but what defines a substantial amount? Is trading crypto even considered as doing business? It feels more like investing, or in a sense, gambling. What other legal precautions should I take?

An alternative to using my bank account would be using services like PayPal or Wise. Would that be safer? Since it is normal for people to send and receive money daily on those platforms. Should I take any legal precautions while transferring cash on these platforms?

My goal is to trade crypto for fiat on P2P trading platforms like LocalBitcoins. However, I do not want to use centralized exchanges or trade crypto for stablecoins on decentralized exchanges. So, how can I do P2P trades safely? Thanks a lot!