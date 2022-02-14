Do market makers in normal trading environment actually manipulate the market?
I just thought since they have to compete with other market makers, they cannot really manipulate the market but I’m not sure if it’s true.
Stack Exchange network consists of 178 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
Do market makers in normal trading environment actually manipulate the market?
I just thought since they have to compete with other market makers, they cannot really manipulate the market but I’m not sure if it’s true.