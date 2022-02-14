0

I converted $100000 from rollover ira to Roth IRA. On 1099 R the distribution code is 7, not 2 because I am older than 60. Do I need to file form 8606 or not?

Yes, you do, if you want to properly report the conversion. Code 7 is "normal distribution", meaning the amounts distributed should be added to your income unless you report an indirect rollover or a conversion. See the "Who must file" section in the instructions:

You converted an amount from a traditional, SEP, or SIMPLE IRA to a Roth IRA in 2021. ...

