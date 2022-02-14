I am going to focus just on the rental property, and answer from a US perspective.

This is from the question:

The rent brings the total amount we receive down from what we could have been getting.

and this is from a comment:

We also pay rent. We wanted to live elsewhere so we rented out our primary residence and rent elsewhere and the amount is basically a wash but I report the income as I am supposed to.

Make sure you are reducing the income impact of the rent received by taking the deductions for the property tax, mortgage interest, HOA fees, repairs and the like. If you have a management company handling the details the cost of that service can also reduce the rental income.

The biggest thing that needs to be claimed is the depreciation of the house, but not the land.

The good thing is that all these expenses blunt the impact of the rental income. You can do these things even if you don't itemize, and you use the standard deduction.

I do not know how this impacts your taxes if the property isn't in the United States.