The past few years I reported wages, capital gains, rent (about 20k/yr) and since we have 7 children, we haven't paid taxes and got a few thousand dollars child tax refund. The rent brings the total amount we receive down from what we could have been getting. This year I switched jobs and my reported wages are expected be higher and might adversely affect the refund. What things can I report to increase my chances of retaining the child tax credits and perhaps a refund? For instance, I tried putting in to my tax software to amortize the rental that we have, but it didn't affect the amount of child tax credit refund at all. Can anyone suggest things that are not obvious to tax a amateur that can be reported that would positively affect the refund amount?